AL follows BNP's contention in the upazila polls

Among the four pillars in our constitution, democracy comes immediately after nationalism. The other two are socialism and secularism. Over the past 53 years there has been a lot of experimentation with democracy. We started out with multiparty parliamentary democracy. Then one-party rule was ushered in. That didn't last long either. After the change in political scenario in 1975, the military rulers came up with a new definition for democracy. First take over power, then lend that legitimacy through elections.

The struggle against military rule that raged in the country towards the end of the seventies and throughout the eighties, was also aimed at democracy. The movement that was built by the students and youth and the three political alliances culminated in a mass uprising in 1990 and Hussain Mohammad Ershad was forced to step down from power.

The election that was held on 27 February 1991 under the interim government headed by Justice Shahabuddin Ahmed, was widely praised at home and abroad. To the surprise of many, BNP came to power through that election. Awami League became the opposition. After that, Awami League, along with Jamaat-e-Islami and the left parties, took up a movement in demand of a caretaker government and the BNP government was obliged to acquiesce.

In the first election held under a constitutional caretaker government on 12 June 1996, Awami League came to power. Then in the 2001 election, BNP came to power again. The election that was to be held on 22 January 2007 could not be held due to BNP's stubborn stance. And before that came up, the 1/11 political scene changer came along and a military-backed caretaker government remained at the helm for almost two years. No matter what was concocted within, this government too stepped down by means of the free and fair election of 29 December 2008.