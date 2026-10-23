Jamaat ameer’s X account hacked: DB seeks devices, party raises security concerns

More than eight months have passed since Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman’s X account was allegedly hacked. During the investigation into the case filed over the incident, the Detective Branch (DB) of police has written to the complainant’s side at least three times, seeking the mobile phone used by the Jamaat chief and other relevant devices.

The court has also granted permission to seize the devices for its forensic examination. However, the devices have yet to be handed over to the investigators.

Investigators say forensic examination of the relevant devices is crucial to investigating the alleged hacking. It could help establish when, where and how the account was accessed. It could also reveal login or session data, as well as evidence of malware or phishing.

Without the devices, investigators have been unable to find answers to several major questions.

However, Md Sirajul Islam, the complainant in the case on behalf of the Jamaat ameer, told Prothom Alo that they were not refusing to hand over the devices. They had concerns about device security, he said. The issue had been discussed with the DB twice, and they had also discussed having the devices examined in their presence.