Awami League five-member delegation to leave for India Sunday

A five-member delegation of Awami League led by praesidium member and agriculture minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque will leave for New Delhi, capital of India, on a three-day visit, on Sunday at the invitation of India’s ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The other members of the delegation are Awami League joint general secretary and information and broadcasting minister Hsasan Mahmud, organising secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, executive committee member Merina Jahan and lawmaker Aroma Dutta.