Jatiya Party prepares for polls, keeps watch on situation too

The position of Jatiya Party (JaPa), the main opposition in parliament, is still unclear regarding the forthcoming election. However, sources within the party say that the senior leadership of the party is unwilling to go against public sentiment and join the election in an ‘understanding’ with ruling Awami League this time. However, given all sorts of pressure within the party and from outside, it has not been able to take a final decision as yet.
Under the circumstances, JaPa is going ahead to prepare for the election, said sources. As part of this, it has completed all official work in this regard, including drawing up nomination forms, making seat-wise lists of candidates and so on. All that is left is making an announcement about joining the polls.
Sources within JaPa say the party will take a few more days to reach a final decision of joining or boycotting the party. It is not likely that the decision will come before 20 November. After that, the party may pick up the pace of its election preparations. There is little time left. Within a week the nomination forms must be sold, interviews of the candidates must be taken and the nominations must be finalised. According to the Election Commission (EC) schedule, 30 November is the last date for submission of the candidates’ nomination papers.
Jatiya Party has not, as yet, greeted the election schedule as announced by the EC. As a party, it has not rejected it either, though the JaPa chief patron and leader of the opposition in parliament Raushan Ershad issued a statement, hailing the schedule. A number of leaders from her camp have also spoken about contesting in the election.
