Jatiya Party prepares for polls, keeps watch on situation too

The position of Jatiya Party (JaPa), the main opposition in parliament, is still unclear regarding the forthcoming election. However, sources within the party say that the senior leadership of the party is unwilling to go against public sentiment and join the election in an ‘understanding’ with ruling Awami League this time. However, given all sorts of pressure within the party and from outside, it has not been able to take a final decision as yet.

Under the circumstances, JaPa is going ahead to prepare for the election, said sources. As part of this, it has completed all official work in this regard, including drawing up nomination forms, making seat-wise lists of candidates and so on. All that is left is making an announcement about joining the polls.