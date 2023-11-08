It doesn’t matter which union or country issues statements: Obaidul Quader

It does not matter whichever country issues statements regarding the political situation in Bangladesh, said governing Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday.

“It matters a little to us whichever union, whichever country issues statements. What kind of democracy is this that I can’t bring to book the criminals of my country under the laws of my country? What’s the source of such emotion?” he remarked.

Obaidul Quader was speaking at a discussion, organised by the Dhaka South City unit of the Awami League, in front of the party’s Bangabandhu Avenue central office in the capital in the afternoon.