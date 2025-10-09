Dissent among parties, commission to offer recommendations

The National Consensus Commission has ended discussions with political parties amid differences among political parties over the time of referendum and the method. In the face of adamant stance of political parties, in particular the National Citizen Party (NCP), Jamaat-e-Islami and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the commission has said it would make its final recommendations to the government within a day or two by compiling all opinions from the experts and political parties.

The commission hopes the July Charter will be signed within 15-17 October.

The fifth and final day of discussions with political parties on implementing the July Charter began at 3pm yesterday at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital. The discussions ended at around 11:15pm. The event was broadcast live on BTV News.

On the last day of discussion, the political parties were divided on a single issue. Some parties, including the BNP, wanted the referendum to be held on the same day as the election. However, several other parties including the Jamaat-e-Islami and NCP wanted it to be held before the polls. Besides, there are several other issues which remain unsettled, including the issues of the referendum and implementation of proposals on which parties have dissented.