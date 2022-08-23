Tarique Rahman also a victim of ‘Aynaghar’: Mirza Fakhrul

Referring to Netra News’s documentary ‘Aynaghar’, Mirza Fakhrul said, “You have seen that intelligence agencies of this government pick up the people.”

“Names of many people came up, who have been detained in ‘Aynaghar’ for 8-10 years. Many of those who have been released luckily went abroad,” he said adding, “Our acting chairman Tarique Rahman said he himself is a victim of this place.

When he was arrested during 9/11, he was taken here in the name of placing him on remand and he was tortured to such an extent that his waist broke.”