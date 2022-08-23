Tarique Rahman also a victim of ‘Aynaghar’: Mirza Fakhrul

“Those who will be murdered are taken to the torture cell of this Aynaghar, and those who will be kept alive are tortured and confined here for years,” he said.
Mirza Fakhrul made these remarks while addressing an event participated by the family members of “victims of enforced disappearance, murder and crossfire” at the BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office in Dhaka.
BNP secretary general said, “Nure Alam and Abdur Rahim have been martyred in Bhola. This has been continuing over the last decade. I think anyone who wants democracy in this country is no longer safe today."
"More than 600 of our people have been victims of enforced disappearances. Whereabouts of lawmaker Ilias Ali, commissioner Chowdhury Alam and lawmaker Hiru of Laksham have been traceless for 9-10 years,” he added.
Referring to Netra News’s documentary ‘Aynaghar’, Mirza Fakhrul said, “You have seen that intelligence agencies of this government pick up the people.”
“Names of many people came up, who have been detained in ‘Aynaghar’ for 8-10 years. Many of those who have been released luckily went abroad,” he said adding, “Our acting chairman Tarique Rahman said he himself is a victim of this place.
When he was arrested during 9/11, he was taken here in the name of placing him on remand and he was tortured to such an extent that his waist broke.”
The BNP secretary general assured the victims’ families of standing by them and taking maximum measures for their rehabilitations if they can form a democratic government through a fair election.
On the treatment of party chairman Khaleda Zia, Mirza Fakhrul said her physicians are advising her to go abroad, but this government do not want to let her go abroad for treatment.
Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Help Cell organised the event to provide financial assistance to the family of the “victims of enforced disappearance, murder and crossfire”.
Family members of 14 missing leaders belonging to Chhattra Dal, Juba Dal, Sweschasebok Dal were present at the event.