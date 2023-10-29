Mirza Fakhrul sent to jail

His lawyers pleaded for his bail while police pleaded to send him to jail. Upon hearing, the court sent Mirza Fakhrul to jail.

The police took him the the court from the Detective Branch (DB) office at 8:10 pm.

Jainul Abedin, lawyer of the BNP leader, told Prothom Alo that Mirza Fakhrul Islam has been shown arrested in a case filed with the Ramna police station.