They have ruined the country: Mirza Fakhrul on Benazir, Aziz

The BNP secretary general further said, “The future of our nation and our freedom entirely depends on whether we could defeat this government through a peaceful election or not. The Awami League not only has ruined the democratic practices and politics in the country, it also has marred our economy too. The prices of gas, power, vegetables and rice have reached an unbelievable level. It’s really hard nowadays to feed the children with eggs and milk.”

“At one end people are dying without food, while someone is buying a cow at Tk 4 million on the other. The country’s economy has reached such a state where the rich are getting richer and the poor are getting poorer.”