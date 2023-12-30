Members of the same families contest in 36 constituencies

Members from the same families are contesting in the 12th parliamentary polls as candidates of different parties in at least 46 constituencies. Of them, members of the same 17 families are running for the polls in at least 35 constituencies.

In some of these families, spouses, siblings or close relatives are contesting against each other as candidates of different parties. And in some 11 constituencies, offspring of Awami League leaders have got the symbol of boat for the first time.

In all, 23 incumbent MPs are from these families. Families of the leaders from three parties, including the Jatiya Party (JaPa), have become candidates in eight electoral seats.

According to political analysts, dynastic politics has gradually grown big at the grassroots as well. This is the result of lack of democratic practices within the political parties, person-centred politics, and lack of trust, they say.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, writer and researcher Mohiuddin Ahmad said family supremacy is everywhere in the politics of Bangladesh. The ruling party is not alone, even the politics of opposition parties circle around a single family. Due to this family centric politics, the practice of free competition is absent in the politics of Bangladesh.