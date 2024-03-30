Jamaat to field candidates in upazilas where it has a chance

In the meantime, one of the main religion-based parties, Islami Andolan, has decided not to join the upazila election as in the case of the national election. They have already issued directives that no leader of the party should take part in these polls. Islami Andolan did, though, take part in the previous upazila and union parishad polls of the local government.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Islami Andolan's senior joint secretary general Gazi Ataur Rahman said action will be taken against those who join the polls in violation of the party decision.

Jamaat leaders, talking about joining the upazila polls after boycotting the national election, said the election commission had cancelled their registration. They had no representation in parliament. They hardly had any representation at the various levels of local government either. That is why they are being somewhat flexible about the upazila election this time. However, they will not have widespread participation in the polls. They are fielding candidates only in the areas where the party has a strong organisational standing. Prothom Alo correspondents say that Jamaat leaders of various levels have already begun campaigning in Jashore, Satkhira, Dinajpur, Gaibandha and other upazilas.