Student leaders strive for political consensus

The Students Against Discrimination and Jatiya Nagorik Committee (national citizens’ platform) have started meetings with the political parties to reach a consensus in favour of the demand for President Md Shahabuddin’s resignation. Already the leaders of the two platforms have held separate meetings with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami.

The student leaders, who led the movement against discrimination, and the Nagorik Committee, want to stick to their demand and mount pressure on the interim government in this regard. The leaders of the two organisations have formed two teams to hold talks with the political parties. The two teams are holding talks with the parties separately.

They sat with the BNP leaders in the first meeting on Thursday night. A delegation from the two organisations went to the residence of BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed that day. Later, BNP joint general secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi also joined the meeting.