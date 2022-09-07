India has given everything Bangladesh sought to face current crisis: Quader

“The Teesta agreement was not signed this time, Kushiyara was done. Seven MoUs and five agreements were signed,” said Obaidul Quader.

The minister said, “We have not returned with empty hand. And, I’m happy with one – what do I need in this current crisis? What we had wanted to face this current crisis, (they have) given everything. This is what is required at this moment.”

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina went on a four-day state visit to India on Monday. Following a meeting of prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, the two prime ministers issued a joint statement.