Impossible to oust AL govt. as people support it: PM Hasina

Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) president Sheikh Hasina on Monday said it was not possible to topple her government and push the country to darkness again as the people are in favour of them.

“They (Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami) are dreaming of ousting the Awami League (AL) government. How did they forget that Awami League always stands beside the people, for which they cast vote for the party time and again,” she said.

The prime minister was presiding over a discussion marking the 104th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Children’s Day-2024 organised by the AL at its Dhaka district unit office in the city’s Tejgaon area.

She said the BNP has been arranging iftar parties during the month of Ramadan instead of distributing it among the poor people alongside criticising the government and wanting election under the caretaker government.