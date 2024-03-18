Impossible to oust AL govt. as people support it: PM Hasina
Prime Minister and Awami League (AL) president Sheikh Hasina on Monday said it was not possible to topple her government and push the country to darkness again as the people are in favour of them.
“They (Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami) are dreaming of ousting the Awami League (AL) government. How did they forget that Awami League always stands beside the people, for which they cast vote for the party time and again,” she said.
The prime minister was presiding over a discussion marking the 104th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Children’s Day-2024 organised by the AL at its Dhaka district unit office in the city’s Tejgaon area.
She said the BNP has been arranging iftar parties during the month of Ramadan instead of distributing it among the poor people alongside criticising the government and wanting election under the caretaker government.
But, the AL, its associate bodies and its elected representatives have been distributing iftar items among the poor across the country without holding iftar parties, she said.
“The people are supporting the Awami League as they always find it beside them during their need,” she added.
The “BNP and Jamaat clique” wants to overthrow Awami League from power, the prime minister remarked.
She asked: “Why do they want to oust the Awami League government? What crime does it commit? Is it a crime to make Bangladesh independent? Is it a crime to stand beside the people or work to transform Bangladesh into a developed and prosperous country?”
She reminded the BNP and its allies that people are always beside the AL as they knew very well that they have got everything including independence and development during its tenure.
Sheikh Hasina heavily criticised the BNP for raising the question of having democracy in the country despite the party (BNP) was formed by a military dictator illegally violating the country’s constitution.
She questioned: “Through which democratic process the party (BNP) was formed? The party was formed by a person (Ziaur Rahman) who grabbed state power illegally and no democratic process was followed.”
The prime minister remarked they do not understand the language of democracy and its meaning.
“Awami League had struggled for democracy. It had established democracy in the country and restored the practice. The Awami League exercises democracy within the party and in the country as well,” she said.
The prime minister further said that the BNP-led alliance wants an election in the country under a caretaker government system to push the country to darkness again.
“They want it (caretaker government), it is not for the election, it is to push the country into the era of darkness,” she reiterated.
The prime minister said boldly none can push the country into darkness again as such a move will be prevented by the people.
“No one will be allowed to turn the country into the era of darkness,” she said.
Sheikh Hasina questioned why BNP wants restoration of the caretaker government again?
“How do they (BNP and Jamaat alliance) want that? There was a caretaker government in the 2008 election and they bagged only 30 seats while Awami League got 233 seats. They should remember that,” she said.
The prime minister said that it is the fact that people get food, shelter and improved life whenever AL remains in power.
She vowed no one will remain homeless, addressless and landless in the country of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. “We have been working on it.”
She came down heavily on the BNP claiming that “it doesn’t like the work being done for the welfare of the people and the country.”
“They (BNP and its allies) do not like that common people and poor people will live an improved life,” she said.
Sheikh Hasina went on saying that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was born in the country to change the fate of the common people.
“We will bring that change following the ideals of the Father of the Nation,” she said.
Sheikh Hasina reiterated her vow to transform the country into a developed, prosperous and smart “Sonar Bangladesh” free from hunger and poverty by 2041 as envisioned by the Father of the Nation.
“We are taking oath on Bangabandhu’s Birthday to build Bangladesh a developed, prosperous, and smart Sonar Bangladesh by 2041,” she said.
The prime minister asked her party leaders and activists to study the Osamapto Atmojiboni (The Unfinished Memoirs), Karagarer Rojnamcha (Prison Diary) and Amar Dekha Noyachin (The New China as I Saw) written by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the books based on the reports of Pakistani intelligence agencies to how much struggle had to be done by Bangabandhu for the country’s liberation alongside his ideal and patriotism.
She also asked her party men to watch the biopic movie “Mujib: The Making of a Nation”.
“If you want to be a politician and to be inspired with patriotism, you have to study the books (written by Bangabandhu) and Pakistani intelligence reports on Bangabandhu,” she said.
AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, party presidium members Deputy Leader of the House Begum Matia Chowdhury, engineer Mosharraf Hossain, advocate Qamrul Islam and Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin, and Joint General Secretaries Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud and Social Welfare Minister Dipu Moni, central executive member professor Merina Jahan Kabita took part in the discussion.
Ekhushey Padak winning reciter Rupa Chakraborti recited some lines from the “Karagarer Rojnamcha” (Prison Diary) written by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman about celebration of his 47th Birth Anniversary and the poem “Amar Parichoy” written by eminent poem Syed Shamsul Haque.
Dhaka South and North City AL Presidents Abu Ahmed Mannfi and Sheikh Bazlur Rahman, among others, spoke it.
AL Publicity and Publication Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap and his deputy Syed Abdul Awal Shamim conducted the discussion.