'Who will my daughter call father now'

The environment is sombre at the house of Rifat Ullah, 22, who was killed in a clash between the police and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) at Kuliarchar in Kishoreganj on the first day of the three-day blockade of the de facto opposition on Tuesday.

Rifat’s wife Razia Sultana fell unconscious upon receiving the news that her husband was shot dead by the police. Her cry hasn’t stopped since regaining consciousness.

She, with her four-month-old daughter on her lap, was lamenting saying, “My daughter’s father is no more. Police have killed him. Who will she call father now? Ask this to the police.”

Earlier, on Tuesday morning, two people were killed and more than 50 were injured in a clash between the police and leaders and activists of BNP in the Chhaysuti bus stand area along the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Kuliarchar upazila. However, police have confirmed one casualty till filing of this report.