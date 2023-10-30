No major obstacles to holding elections so far: EC Secy

There are no major obstacles to holding the elections so far, said election commission (EC) secretary Md Jahangir Alam on Monday.

The EC held a meeting with top officials of different law enforcement agencies over the law and order situation ahead of the 12th parliamentary election on Monday. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Habibul Awal chaired the meeting at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital’s Agargaon.

The EC secretary briefed the newspersons after the meeting.

As per the reports of the intelligence agencies, there is no major hurdle in organising the 12th general elections so far. However, they are on high alert to avert any unwarranted situation centering the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) three-day blockade following their strike on Monday.