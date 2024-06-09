Upazila chairmen surpass MPs in acquiring wealth: TIB
Representatives at upazila parishad have surpassed MPs in terms of acquiring immovable assets over the last five years. The number of multi-millionaire candidates increased over three fold in upazila parishad. Average income and immovable assets of candidates from Gazipur and Mymensingh regions increased the most.
Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) revealed this analsing the affidavits of the contestants and elected upazila representatives in the sixth upazila elections.
TIB held a press conference Sunday and unveiled a KYC (Know Your Candidates) dashboard.
TIB outreach and communication director Mohammad Towhidul Islam unveiled the details of the affidavits of the candidates.
As per the TIB analysis, the candidates from Cumilla, Feni and Khulna region have more average income and immovable assets. Immovable assets of candidates from Barishal, Khulna and Cumilla regions saw an increase in the last five years.
The TIB said it found incongruity between the affidavits submitted by the candidates with their tax return files. It also said 69 per cent of the chairman candidates are businesspersons.
TIB analysed affidavits of 1,864 chairman candidates, 2,095 vice-chairman and 1,513 female vice-chairman candidates who contested the sixth upazila elections.
Drawing comparison between MPs and upazila representatives, TIB said the highest increase of immovable assets by an MP in five years was 3,065 per cent while Jhalakathi Sadar upazila’s chairman Arifur Rahman’s assets increased by 11,666 per cent.
Drawing comparison between MPs and upazila representatives, TIB said the highest increase of immovable assets by an MP in five years was 3,065 per cent while Jhalakathi Sadar upazila’s chairman Arifur Rahman’s assets increased by 11,666 per cent.
A total of 191 candidates were elected upazila chairmen this time whose assets saw 100 per cent or more rise since 2019.
TIB said 30.81 per cent of the elected chairman are multi-millionaires. On the other hand, around 40 per cent of the candidates showed their income less than Tk 350,000, less than tax free income ceiling. Fifty one candidates’ immovable assets surpassed Tk 10 million in five years and another 41 candidates’ in 10 years.
TIB’s executive director Iftekharuzzaman said public representatives accumulate huge wealth misusing their power. National Board of Revenue (NBR), Anti-Corruption Commission and law enforcers have roles to play regarding such malpractices.