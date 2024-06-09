Upazila chairmen surpass MPs in acquiring wealth: TIB

Representatives at upazila parishad have surpassed MPs in terms of acquiring immovable assets over the last five years. The number of multi-millionaire candidates increased over three fold in upazila parishad. Average income and immovable assets of candidates from Gazipur and Mymensingh regions increased the most.

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) revealed this analsing the affidavits of the contestants and elected upazila representatives in the sixth upazila elections.

TIB held a press conference Sunday and unveiled a KYC (Know Your Candidates) dashboard.