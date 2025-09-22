Polling officials had no idea about code of conduct: Chhatra Dal

The Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) backed panel has raised 11 allegations of irregularities in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election.

The allegations include partiality of the administration, most polling officers’ zero idea about electoral code of conduct, providing voters ballot papers already marked in favour of a specific panel, ballot papers having no serial number and flaws in the vote counting method.

The JCD-backed panel raised the allegations at a press conference held at the Madhur Canteen of Dhaka University.

Members of the ‘Oikyabaddho Shikkharthi Jote’, a panel backed by Islami Chhatra Shibir, have won 23 of the 28 posts, including the posts of vice-president, general secretary and assistant general secretary. However, Chhatra Dal failed to secure any post.

At today’s press conference, Sheikh Tanvir Bari Hamim, the general secretary (GS) candidate from the JCD-backed panel, said that since the July-August mass uprising, a vested quarter has been trying to portray their members (JCD) negatively before the common students to gain political advantage.

After the announcement of the DUCSU election schedule, they noticed various irregularities. They lodged complaints about those irregularities following due process, but the university authorities failed to address them.