Activities banned, leadership on the run: What future awaits Awami League?

The activities of the Bangladesh Awami League as a political party is currently banned in Bangladesh. The government has made it explicit that the party will not be allowed to contest the upcoming general election. A large segment of its top leadership is either fugitive or taking refuge abroad; many are in prison.

Meanwhile, the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has sentenced the party’s president, Sheikh Hasina, to death for crimes against humanity. Against this backdrop, the question has inevitably arisen: what future awaits the Awami League? Yet the party’s senior leadership seems resolute; there is no sign of contrition.

According to several central leaders and former ministers, now in hiding, who spoke over the past two days following Sheikh Hasina’s death sentence, said their focus is on ensuring the participation of the Awami League in the next general election. Those leaders now abroad believe this will not be possible unless the interim government led by professor Yunus is toppled. Failing that, they intend to prevent the 13th parliamentary election from taking place smoothly.

But what happens if these attempts fail? The leaders have no clear idea. Nor is there any sign that they intend to apologise for past mistakes or make overtures to resolve longstanding disputes with other political parties.