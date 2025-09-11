DUCSU: Elected Shibir leaders offer prayers at Martyred Intellectuals Memorial 

The leaders of the Islami Chhatra Shibir–backed panel, who won in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) elections, offered prayers for the martyrs of the Liberation War and the July Mass Uprising today, Thursday.

In the morning, the leaders first visited and offered prayers at the graves of the martyrs of the July Uprising at capital’s Rayerbazar graveyard. They then went to the Martyred Intellectuals’ Memorial at Rayerbazar and offered their prayers there.