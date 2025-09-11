DUCSU: Elected Shibir leaders offer prayers at Martyred Intellectuals Memorial
The leaders of the Islami Chhatra Shibir–backed panel, who won in the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) elections, offered prayers for the martyrs of the Liberation War and the July Mass Uprising today, Thursday.
In the morning, the leaders first visited and offered prayers at the graves of the martyrs of the July Uprising at capital’s Rayerbazar graveyard. They then went to the Martyred Intellectuals’ Memorial at Rayerbazar and offered their prayers there.
Newly elected DUCSU vice-president (VP) Abu Shadik Kayem, general secretary (GS) SM Farhad, and assistant general secretary (AGS) Muhammad Mohiuddin Khan, along with other victorious panel members were present at the time.
After the prayers, VP Abu Shadiq Kayem said that fulfilling the aspirations of the martyrs was their foremost duty and they want to begin this mission from Dhaka University, where the July Uprising was ignited and made successful.
They sought prayers from everyone including the freedom-loving students and citizens. "Students will have the right to question us anytime, and our responsibility is to work for them,” he said.
The newly-elected VP added, “The martyrs are our beacons of inspiration. They showed us the path. Their legacy is the creation of a discrimination-free Bangladesh. We have come to offer our prayers at the martyrs’ graves to rekindle that spirit. We will try to visit every martyr’s family. For us, the families of July’s martyrs are our own.”
Newly elected genereal secretary SM Forhad said that by paying tribute to the martyrs of the Liberation war of 1971 and July Uprising today, they are beginning their panel’s post-victory responsibilities.
He said, “After this, we will listen to the students. We will speak to everyone before formally taking office as elected representatives. We have started our journey by praying for the martyrs of our long struggle.”
SM Forhad further said, “The sacrifice of the martyrs is a trust placed upon us, to build a better campus and to honour their sacrifice through our actions. By keeping our promises to the students, we will carry this spirit forward.”
In Tuesday’s DUCSU election, Islami Chhatra Shibir achieved a sweeping victory. Their panel, named ‘Oikkoboddho Shikkharthi Jote’ won 23 out of 28 positions, including VP, GS, and AGS.