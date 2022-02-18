Power transmission from Payra, Rampal plants to wait for 7 to 8 months

The transmission of electricity from newly built Payra and Rampal plants over Padma River to Dhaka’s Aminbazar will delay by at least 7 to 8 months.

Work on construction of a high voltage 400 kV double-circuit power transmission line to cross mighty river through Padma Bridge is yet to be completed. Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) meanwhile counts a huge financial loss.

According to official sources, the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB) had undertaken the 164.6 km long Aminbazar-Maowa-Mongla transmission line project in 2016 at a cost of Tk 25.05 billion.