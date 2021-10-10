Prominent playwright, former JU Pro-VC Afsar Ahmed passes away

Professor Afsar Ahmad, country’s renowned educator, playwright and Jahangirnagar University’s Drama and Dramatics Department’s co-founder, died of heart attack at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases in the capital on Saturday at the age of 60.

He suffered a cardiac arrest on the plane when he was returning to Dhaka from Khulna and was immediately taken to the hospital, where the doctors pronounced him dead about 1:30pm.