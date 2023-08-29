Cyber Security Act will be discussed with stakeholders at parliamentary committee: Law minister

“I told you (newspersons), we will amend the Digital Security Act by September. Despite making the Cyber Security Act, this was done replacing the Digital Security Act. We never said that we are making Cyber Security Act ignoring the Digital Security Act completely. But actually (on paper) we are making the Cyber Security Act abrogating the Digital Security Act,” said the law minister on his own while talking to the newspersons.

Mentioning that the bill will be placed in parliament, Anisul Huq said that a parliament session has been convened on 3 September.

The cabinet gave its final approval to the bill on Monday so that it can be tabled in the upcoming session in parliament, he insisted.

The minister reiterated that the stakeholders will be invited to the parliamentary committee and discuss the proposed law in detail.

The law minister further stated that the opinions given (on the draft after publishing it online) to the information and communication technology ministry will be compiled and presented before the parliamentary committee. Those who want to share their opinions will be provided an opportunity to present their views at the parliamentary committee.

He also said that stakeholders will be provided with scopes to present their opinions like the previous time (during enacting the Digital Security Act).

Asked, the law minister informed the media that opinions submitted at the ICT ministry have been taken into consideration and more of them will also be taken into consideration.