Torture on BCL leaders: Probe body gets 5 more days to submit report

The investigation committee formed in connection with the torture on three BCL leaders has been given five more days to submit the report.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) formed the committee after three leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of the ruling Awami League, were beaten up at a police station, triggering a huge outcry across the country.
The committee was to submit the report today, Wednesday. DMP said five days have been increased as the investigation activities have not been completed.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, DMP media cell deputy commissioner Faruk Hossain said a three-member investigation committee was formed on Sunday following an allegation of beating three BCL leaders at the police station.
The committee was asked to submit a report within two days. But the investigation could not be completed within such a short time. As a result, the committee sought an extension of time on Tuesday. Accordingly, the DMP commissioner extended the time by five more days.
The investigation committee chief is DMP deputy commissioner (operations) Abu Yousuf. The other members are DMP's New Market region ADC Shahen Shah Mahmud and DB Motijheel division ADC Rafiqul Islam.
The three BCL leaders who became victims of police torture are Anower Hossain, the organising secretary of the BCL central committee, CL central science affairs secretary and DU’s Shahidullah Hall unit general secretary Sharif Ahmed and DU’s Bangabandhu Hall unit president Mahbubur Rahman. Anower Hossain underwent treatment at a hospital with severe injuries while the others left hospitals after being treated.
Police beat them at the Shahbah police station in the capital on Saturday night, and the news came to light on Sunday, sparking reaction among former and incumbent BCL leaders and activists.
The victims alleged that ADC Harun had an altercation over personal matters with president Md Shahabuddin’s assistant personal secretary (APS) Azizul Haque. The APS called the BCL leaders to the spot. Later police took the BCL leaders to Shahbagh police station and tortured them.
Amid much hue and cry over the incident, ADC Harun was first withdrawn from Ramna Zone of DMP and attached to its public order management department and later in the evening, he was transferred to the Armed Police Battalion (APBn), which followed the suspension order today, Monday.