Torture on BCL leaders: Probe body gets 5 more days to submit report

The investigation committee formed in connection with the torture on three BCL leaders has been given five more days to submit the report.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) formed the committee after three leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of the ruling Awami League, were beaten up at a police station, triggering a huge outcry across the country.

The committee was to submit the report today, Wednesday. DMP said five days have been increased as the investigation activities have not been completed.