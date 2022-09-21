PM Hasina stresses integration of women in decision-making process

In higher education, the prime minister said, “We are giving priority to research and development. For technical education, we aim to have better industry linkages.”

She said that the children should possess skills that they can use anywhere in the world.

“We need international cooperation for mutual recognition of qualifications .We commit to improve access to foundational and lifelong learning,” she said.

To promote multi-lingual education, the prime minister said, they have developed text books in the mother tongues of some of the ethnic groups.

“We are offering education in Myanmar curriculum to millions of children forcibly displaced from Rakhine State and sheltered in our land,” she mentioned.

For quality and inclusive education, she said, her government has to invest in regular training and incentives for their teachers.

“We commit to increasing budget allocation for education in proportion to our GDP,” she said.

The prime minister further said the development partners of Bangladesh need to live up to their fiscal commitments for SDG - 4. The resources spent on global arms race should be channelled to a sound partnership for education, she added.

“-- we shall continue to monitor SDG - 4 indicators on local to national level. Education is the backbone of a nation. We must take equity- and rights-based approach proportion to our GDP,” she said.

The prime minister thanked the UN Secretary General for organising the Transforming Education Summit, saying that this summit marks a new way of thinking about education with future changes in the world of work.

“The Covid -19 pandemic caused learning losses all over. In Bangladesh, we have enrolled 600,000 out-of-school students into non-formal education since December 2021,” she said.