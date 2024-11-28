Suspended magistrate Taposhi Tabassum gets bail after surrender

Suspended assistant commissioner Taposhi Tabassum Urmi has received bail in a defamation case after she surrendered to the chief metropolitan magistrate (CMM) court in Dhaka.

Metropolitan magistrate Imran Ahmed granted her bail after hearing from both sides.

According to the court sources, Tabassum Urmi came to the CMM court at 10:30 am and gave in to the court through her lawyer. The prosecution side however opposed the bail petition.