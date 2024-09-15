USAID to provide $202m to Bangladesh to boost governance

The 6th amendment of 'The Development Objective Grant Agreement’ (DOAG) has been signed between Bangladesh and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Dhaka on Sunday.

Additional secretary at the economic relations division of the ministry of finance, AKM Shahabuddin and mission director of USAID, Reed J Aeschliman have signed the amendment respectively on behalf of the Bangladesh government and USAID at the state guest house Padma.