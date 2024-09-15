USAID to provide $202m to Bangladesh to boost governance
The 6th amendment of 'The Development Objective Grant Agreement’ (DOAG) has been signed between Bangladesh and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Dhaka on Sunday.
Additional secretary at the economic relations division of the ministry of finance, AKM Shahabuddin and mission director of USAID, Reed J Aeschliman have signed the amendment respectively on behalf of the Bangladesh government and USAID at the state guest house Padma.
On 27 September 2021, a new DOAG was signed between Bangladesh and USAID for the period of 2021 to 2026. By implementing the DOAG, USAID is committed to contribute a total USD 954 million.
So far up to 5th amendment, USAID has provided USD 425 million. Under this 6th amendment, USAID will provide USD 202.25 million grant for three sectors namely (a) good governance, (b) social, human economic opportunity, and (c) resilience.
The United States of America has been a trusted development partner of Bangladesh since 1972. Under an umbrella agreement titled ‘Economic Technical and Related Assistance’ which was signed in 1974, USA has contributed more than USD 8 billion till today in different sectors like democracy and governance, food security, health and education, as well as global climate change.
USA provides most of its development assistance through United States Agency for International Development (USAID), United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and some other Government and non-Government organisations.