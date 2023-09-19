Over 17m people at risk of extreme heat 

More than 17 million people in five major cities of the country are at risk of extreme heat, experiencing various physical problems even during the monsoon. Among them, those under 9 years of age and over 65 are particularly affected by the physical impacts of the heat.

These cities include the capital Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi, and Sylhet. Climate and environmental researchers emphasise that in addition to global warming and climate change, the rapid construction of various physical infrastructure and the growing urban population are contributing to the increasing frequency of heatwaves. With an overall decrease in rainfall and rising temperatures, the threat of extreme heat is becoming a recurring issue.

A collaborative study conducted by Australia's Curtin University and Chittagong University of Science and Technology has shed light on the rising incidence of heatwaves or extreme heat.