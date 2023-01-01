People remain indoors as fireworks light sky to usher in New Year

With countdown and fireworks, revellers in major cities across the country, including Dhaka and Chattogram, ushered in the first New Year without Covid restrictions since the pandemic began in 2020, reports news agency UNB.

Cox’s Bazar, one of the major tourist spots in Bangladesh, welcomed the New Year with characteristic fervour, with thousands of tourists gathering at the beach resort town to welcome 2023 on the Gregorian calendar.