Severe heat wave is likely to continue for next 5 to 6 days: BMD

Severe heatwave that is sweeping over the districts of Rajshahi and Pabna is likely to continue for the next five to six days, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), reports BSS.
Mild to moderate heatwave, which is sweeping over Dhaka, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Khulna and Barishal divisions and the rest parts of Rajshahi division and the regions of Chattogram, Rangamati, Cumilla, Chandpur, Noakhali and Bandarban, may continue.
Due to excessive moister incursion, the discomfort may continue, it said. Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.
Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country. Day temperature may remain nearly unchanged and night temperature may rise slightly over the country.
The highest temperature was recorded at 40.7 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi on Monday.
The lowest temperature was recorded at 23.2 degrees in Bandarban Tuesday. In the capital, the highest temperature was 38.6 degrees Celsius on Monday.