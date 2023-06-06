Severe heat wave is likely to continue for next 5 to 6 days: BMD

Due to excessive moister incursion, the discomfort may continue, it said. Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at one or two places over Chattogram and Sylhet divisions.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country. Day temperature may remain nearly unchanged and night temperature may rise slightly over the country.

The highest temperature was recorded at 40.7 degrees Celsius in Rajshahi on Monday.

The lowest temperature was recorded at 23.2 degrees in Bandarban Tuesday. In the capital, the highest temperature was 38.6 degrees Celsius on Monday.