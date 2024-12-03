India must realise, this is not Sheikh Hasina’s Bangladesh: Asif Nazrul
The government of India has failed to provide security to the Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh in Agartala, the capital of India’s state of Tripura, remarked law affairs adviser Asif Nazrul.
In a post on his verified Facebook page on Monday night, he strongly criticised the Indian authorities for this lapse, stating that India needs to realise that "this is not Sheikh Hasina’s Bangladesh."
The Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh in Agartala, Tripura, was breached on Monday.
The attack was carried out by supporters of the pro-Hindutva organisation Hindu Sangharsh Samiti, along with members of several other like-minded groups.
On the same day, several hundred members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) staged a demonstration near the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
Hindu Sangharsh Samiti is an associate organisation of VHP.
The external affairs ministry of India termed the incident of the breach of premises at the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala “deeply regrettable”.
It further said, “Diplomatic and consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances. The government is taking action to step up security arrangements for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and their Deputy / Assistant High Commissions in the country.”
Meanwhile, The Bangladesh government deeply resented the violent demonstration and attack by a large group of protesters of the Hindu Sangharsh Samity of Agartala on the premises of the Assistant High Commission.
The foreign ministry of Bangladesh in a press said on Monday, “The accounts conclusively attest that the protesters were allowed to aggress into the premises, by breaking down the main gate of Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in a pre-planned manner.”
“This particular act in Agartala stands in violation of the inviolability of diplomatic missions, as the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, 1961, asks for,” it read.
In his Facebook post, Asif Nazrul said today Bangladesh’s assistant high commission in India’s Agartala was ransacked; the national flag was set on fire. Members of Hindu Sangharsh Samiti carried out the condemnable act.
In his post, Asif Nazrul posed a question, how India would have indulged in aggressive propaganda if such an incident had taken place by any organisation named ‘Muslim Sangharsh Samiti’ in Bangladesh?
The law affairs adviser mentioned that as per the international law, it was the responsibility of the government of India to provide complete security to the assistant high commission of Bangladesh on India territory.
He said they (the Indian government) have failed to do so. He condemned this failure.
In his Facebook post, Asif Nazrul also condemned the statement of West Bengal chief Mamata Banerjee.
He said India (and Mamata) should be ashamed for what happens with the members of the minority communities and dalits in different parts of India.
Chief minister of India’s West Bengal Mamata Banerjee has taken a stern stance on the condition of Bangladesh’s minorities and sought intervention from the United Nations.
Addressing the state assembly today, the West Bengal CM said, “Our proposal is that the central government urges the United Nations to send peacekeeping troops to Bangladesh.”
Indicating India, Asif Nazrul writes, “... we believe in friendship based on equal dignity and rights.”
He further writes that the government of Sheikh Hasina was obsequious regarding India to stay in power without any vote. But India has to realise, this is not Sheikh Hasina’s Bangladesh. This Bangladesh is independent, and sovereign with a strong sense of dignity. This Bangladesh is of fearless youths.