India’s double standard condemnable and objectionable: Asif Nazrul

India has not stopped its uncalled for expression of concern regarding the situation in Bangladesh. There have been innumerable incidents of cruelty against the minority Muslims in India. But the country does not regret that. Such a double standard of India is condemnable and objectionable.

Interim government’s law affairs adviser Asif Nazrul wrote this in a Facebook post on Friday.

Quoting from a recent survey report of Voice of America Bangla, he has written that most of the people in Bangladesh (64.1 per cent) have been thinking, the interim government is providing security to the minority communities more than the past Awami League government. This was found in a survey of Voice of America Bangla.