21 Aug grenade attack case: Decision on appeal after studying HC verdict, instructions, says AG

Earlier on the day, the High Court delivered a verdict, declaring the 21 August grenade attack case’s trial in the lower court based on the supplementary charge sheet to be illegal and invalid.

The court also dismissed the death reference and granted the appeals of the accused.

As a result, all convicts including Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman and former state minister Lutfozzaman Babar, were acquitted in this case.

The High Court bench comprising justice AKM Asaduzzaman and justice Syed Enayet Hossain delivered the verdict.