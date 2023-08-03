Taqsem appointed WASA MD for seventh term

In a board meeting on 11 July, a decision was taken to appoint Taqsem A Khan for three more years. The proposal was sent to the local government ministry. A summary was forwarded to the prime minister's office. The appointment has been finalised after receiving the prime minister's approval.

Dhaka WASA is operated as per the act passed in 1996. As per the act, the managing director is the chief executive officer of the organisation. According to the recommendation of the board, the government appoints someone in this post through the local government ministry. But there is nothing in the act as to how many years the same person can be appointed in the post.

Taqsem assumed the position of WASA MD in 2009. Since then, his term has been extended five times, and his current sixth term is set to end on 14 October.

His monthly salary has jumped by a staggering 421 percent over the past 12 years. Currently, he receives a salary of Tk 625,000 per month. He was awarded a whopping Tk 175,000 increment during the Covid-19 pandemic. Taqsem A Khan, his wife and children are citizens of America.