BB hikes policy rate to 10pc
Bangladesh Bank (BB) has increased the policy or repo rate further by 50 basis points to 10 per cent for containing inflation.
It will be effective from 27 October, the central bank said in a circular issued today, Tuesday.
Additionally, the Standing Lending Facility (SLF) has also increased by 50 basis points, reaching 11.5 per cent.
The Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) has also been hiked by 50 basis points, reaching 8.5 per cent.
The SLF is the facility through which the central bank grants overnight credits (emergency funds) to eligible banks, while the SDF allows banks to deposit their excess liquidity.
Earlier on Monday, the Bangladesh Bank also decided that banks will be able to borrow through repurchase agreements (repo) from the central bank once a week, only on Tuesdays.