BB hikes policy rate to 10pc

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has increased the policy or repo rate further by 50 basis points to 10 per cent for containing inflation.

It will be effective from 27 October, the central bank said in a circular issued today, Tuesday.

Additionally, the Standing Lending Facility (SLF) has also increased by 50 basis points, reaching 11.5 per cent.

The Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) has also been hiked by 50 basis points, reaching 8.5 per cent.