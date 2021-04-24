Rice stock falls to 13-year low

The government’s rice in storages has fallen to a 13-year low of 300,000 tonnes. The government was unprepared for such a situation over the stock of rice. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina had ordered to import the grain in August last year, to avoid any possible shortage of rice, but the food ministry couldn’t implement the decision on time. The ministry took four more months to start the process of import 1 million (10 lakh) tonne of rice at government initiative. And allowing private sector to import rice by reducing tariff also took till February this year.

According the food ministry’s daily food situation report, there were 311,000 tonnes of rice in the government’s storage as of 20 April 20. According to the former and incumbent officials of the food department, the government’s stock of rice had only fallen lower, at 280,000 tonnes, in 2008.

The country’s rice production dropped by 2 million (20 lakh) because of cyclone Sidr in 2007. At that time, the caretaker government was in power. Since they couldn’t import rice on time, the price of the grain had reached Tk 50 a kg. Currently, the price of coarse varieties of rice reached a peak at Tk 48-50 a kg since 2017, while price of fine varieties of rice is at Tk 62-65.

Usually, the government strengthens the open market sales (OMS) programme when price of rice increases in the market. It affects the market plus low-income people are able to buy rice at a lower price. But the government progamme is very limited during the Covid-19 restrictions this time. The Directorate General of Food, in a press release last week, said they have been selling 733 tonnes of rice at 715 sales points across the country daily.