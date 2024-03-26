Start preparing for COP 29

Bangladesh has no alternative to adaptation or adopting disaster preparedness to fight climate change. Besides, the collection of funds to face the damages of climate change has to be continued as well.

These observations were made by speakers at a roundtable titled ‘COP 28: Experience, Results and the Way Forward’. The roundtable, co-organised by Oxfam in Bangladesh and Prothom Alo was held at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar of the capital on Sunday morning.

Discussants believe that Bangladesh is struggling with the proper management of its natural resources like the hills, forests and rivers. Plus, taking up unnecessary and unplanned development projects is ushering in disasters.

So, there should be proper utilisation and management of our natural resources alongside adaptation to deal with climate change. They also believe if Bangladesh is to do well in COP 29 alongside collecting compensation, we have to prepare from right now.

United Nations’ global climate-related convention, the Conference of Parties or COP 28 was held in the United Arab Emirates last December. And COP 29 will be held in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku next November. The agenda of COP 29 convention will come out before that.