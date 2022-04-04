Rural digital service centres launched as farmers embrace benefits of technology

Farmers have celebrated the launch of 55 digital village centres with fairs throughout the country, reports BSS.

Farmer producer organisations and their apex, the Sara Bangla Krishak Society (SBKS), established the digital centres with support from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the Ministry of Agriculture.

The producer organisations were inspired by the government's vision to build a 'digital Bangladesh', as well as FAO's global 1000 Digital Village Initiative, a FAO press release said on Monday.

In each digital village, a virtual call centre (VCC) collectively facilitates buying inputs for smallholder farmers and selling their produce.