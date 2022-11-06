Those picked as best employees

Prothom Alo has recognised its best employees of the year on the occasion of 24th anniversary of the newspaper on Sunday.

Senior journalists of the Bangla daily handed over the prizes to the best employees at Kirishibid Institution in Dhaka.

Anindya Saimum Emon, sub-editor at the newsroom, and Nurul Islam, web developer at the IT department, were adjudged as the best employees in the newcomer category.

Special correspondent Selim Zahid was picked as the best reporter while staff correspondent Mohammed Mostafa was awarded for the most-talked-about report and senior correspondent Nazneen Akter received the prize for the best-diversified reports.