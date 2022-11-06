Those picked as best employees

Senior sub-editor (deputy shift in-charge) Shuva Zinnia Chowdhury, senior sub-editor Md Mehedi Hasan of sports department and sub-editor Hasan Imam of feature department bagged the best sub-editor prize.
Senior photojournalist Sowrav Das of Chattogram office received the prize for the most-talked-about photos.
Assistant manager Bhakta Sagar Urmi Nitu of ad sales, digital business department and assistant manager Mohammad Masuduzzaman Shuvra of ad sales became the best employees in business category.
Office assistant Joni Borua of admin department, assistant manager Abdul Haque of ERP, accounts department, assistant manager Sanchita Saha of human resource department, deputy editing assistant in-charge HM Jakaria Sumon and deputy in-charge of news graphics Md Johir Uddin received the prize in the excellence in cooperation category.
Sujan Ghose has become the best employee of Chattogram office. Sylhet's staff correspondent Suman Kumar Das and Thakurgaon correspondent Mujibur Rahman Khan have become the best correspondents. Kurigram correspondent Shafi Khan has been given special recognition. Bishal Bangla has also achieved an award as the best department.
Three Bondhusavas have been awarded for their performances. Kurigram Bondhusava has received recognition for constructing a bamboo-made bridge to ease people’s sufferings, Jhenidha Bondhusava for gifting a ‘Bondhu Store’ to a physically challenged person and Chattogram Bondhusava for spending a day of festivity titled ‘Nayokder Songe Ekdin’ with people of Horizon community people.
The video department’s assistant content creator Md Yanur Rahman got a award for the best write-up in the combined category in the write-up competition among the employees. In the journalist category, Sadia Mahjabin Imam has become first, Gazipur’s Sreepur correspondent Sadek Mridha second and newsroom’s senior sub-editor Saiful Islam third. In the business and management category, the human resource department’s Mohammad Mahbub Kaiser stood first, administration department’s manager ABM Khairul Kabir second and telephone operator Shimul Akter third.
Deputy news editor Kazi Alimuzzaman won the first prize in a quiz competition titled ‘Prothom Alo-k kotota jani’ (how much we know about Prothom Alo) organised to mark the anniversary while social media’s junior moderator Md Aminur Rahman won the second prize and digital content management’s senior executive Md Abu Sayeed became third.