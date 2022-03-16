Saudi Arabia committed to keep oil market stable: Saudi foreign minister

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan has said that his country is committed to maintaining stability in the oil market. There is no reason to be concerned about the oil supply.

He made this remark while replying to questions from newspersons regarding oil supply amid the Russia-Ukraine war at a hotel in the capital on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, he paid a courtesy call to prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Later, he had a closed-door meeting with Bangladesh foreign minister AK Abdul Momen. They later sat for a political dialogue, first of a series of meetings scheduled ahead.