Running staff leaders leave meeting without any solution

The railway ministry officials met the leaders of the protesting running staff at the Kamalapur Railway Station to solve the problems that stemmed out from the work abstention in the railway sector.

However, the running staff leaders have left the meeting without any solution.

Railway ministry secretary Md Fahimul Islam and BNP chairperson’s special assistant and Jaitayatabadi Sramik Dal coordinator Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas were present in the meeting.

The meeting started at the VIP lounge of the Kamalapur railway station at 1:30 pm. Running staff representative Saidur Rahman left the meeting at around 2:45 pm.

Later he told the newspersons, “We have discussed with the railway secretary and director general of the railway for a long time. But I left while the meeting was still underway as we couldn’t reach a solution. We will discuss the issue with our central leaders. However, our work abstention is to continue.”