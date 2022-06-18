Seventh JCC: Dhaka to focus on water sharing, energy security

Asked about the JCC meeting, the foreign minister said all the issues including border management, issues related to joint rivers and energy security will be discussed.
Bangladesh was seeking the long-delayed meeting of the Joint Rivers Commission but it is not taking place before the JCC.
“We wanted to have the JRC meeting first,” Momen told reporters on Wednesday, adding that Bangladesh will discuss the rivers’ issues in the JCC.
This will be the first physical JCC meeting convened since the onset of Covid-19 pandemic, with the previous edition held virtually in 2020.
The JCC will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including cooperation in the wake of Covid-19, border management and security, trade and investment, connectivity, energy, water resources, development partnership and regional and multilateral issues, said the Indian external affairs ministry on Saturday.
The two foreign ministers also met in Dhaka recently and stressed on following up the decisions taken at the highest level for their effective implementation for mutual benefit.
The sixth meeting of the JCC was held on 29 September, 2020. Although Dhaka was scheduled to host the meeting, the meeting was held on a virtual platform due to Covid-19 pandemic.
Bangladesh and India noted that 2021 was a landmark year for their relationship as the president and the prime minister of India visited Bangladesh in a single year.
The countries celebrated the 50th years of diplomatic ties through the joint celebration of a number of landmark events across the world.
The meeting will also discuss the schedule of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India later this year.