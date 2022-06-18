Seventh JCC: Dhaka to focus on water sharing, energy security

Bangladesh will focus on water-sharing of common rivers, energy security and trade issues during the next round of Joint Consultation Commission (JCC) meeting between Bangladesh and India in Delhi on Sunday, reports UNB.

Issues related to regional cooperation, better connectivity and relevant projects are likely to be discussed at the seventh JCC meeting.

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen will co-chair the JCC meeting with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.

They had a meeting while attending the third edition of Asian Confluence River Conclave-2022 (NADI) in Guwahati last month.