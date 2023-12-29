PM in Barishal to attend election rally 

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in Barishal by road from Dhaka to attend an election rally.
She reached Barishal at around 1:00 pm on Friday and proceeded to the Circuit House. Following lunch and rest at the Circuit House, she is scheduled to participate in a public meeting at Bangabandhu Udyan in the afternoon.
The prime minister is accompanied by her younger sister, Sheikh Rehana.
A festive mood is prevailing among the local Awami League leaders centering the visit of the party president. Supporters, leaders and activists started thronging to the Bangabandhu Udyan in the city in colourful attires with placards and festoons since the morning.
The cultural programme of the rally started at 11:40 am with the national anthem. As the day progresses, more and more Awami League leaders are gathering at rally venue and adjacent areas.
A huge stage in the shape of a boat, the electoral symbol of the Awami League, has been set up at the Bangabandhu Udyan. Security has been beefed up at the venue of the rally and adjacent areas. The Awami League leaders are expecting around 1 million people at the rally. All the Awami League nominated candidates in the division are expected to be present at the rally.
Sheikh Hasina addressed a rally organised by the district and Barishal city Awami League at the very same venue earlier on 8 February, 2018. The Awami League president is holding rallies in different districts ahead of the 12th parliamentary elections. She is visiting Barishal as part of the programme.
According to party sources, prime minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to visit Tungipara in Gopalganj following the rally. There she will pay homage to father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Saturday morning. Later, she will address several rallies in Tungipara, Kotalipara and Madaripur.
Awami League president Sheikh Hasina officially started the election campaign ahead of the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections scheduled on 7 January by offering prayers at the shrines of Hazrat Shahjalal and Hazrat Shah Paran in Sylhet on 20 December, followed by an election rally at the Aliya Madrasah ground.