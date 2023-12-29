PM in Barishal to attend election rally 

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in Barishal by road from Dhaka to attend an election rally.

She reached Barishal at around 1:00 pm on Friday and proceeded to the Circuit House. Following lunch and rest at the Circuit House, she is scheduled to participate in a public meeting at Bangabandhu Udyan in the afternoon.

The prime minister is accompanied by her younger sister, Sheikh Rehana.