US emphasises democracy, protecting human rights

The United States places emphasis on democracy, human rights, freedom of speech and freedom of expression. At the same time the country feels people’s right to practice politics is important. The US has pledged that questions will be raised and, if necessary, advice will also be given if any crisis regarding the issues arises.

US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu reiterated this message in his meetings with several ministers of the government and high officials at the foreign ministry and foreign service academy on Sunday.

Several cabinet members also assured Donald Lu that the government wants to hold the next (12th) parliamentary election in a free, fair and credible manner. Like the US, Bangladesh also hopes all the major parties will contest the polls.