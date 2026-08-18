LNG cargo uncertainty persists as gas supply falls again

Four liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes were ordered through direct procurement, without a tender, to ensure swift supplies. All four were due to arrive in August, but none had reached Bangladesh by Monday.

There is still no certainty over when they will arrive, raising fresh concerns over gas supplies. There are also few signs that the crisis will ease anytime soon.

Against this backdrop, the authorities have moved to procure five more LNG cargoes through an emergency tender. Bids were received for only two of them, while no company submitted offers for the remaining three.

The Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Resources Corporation (Petrobangla), under the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, oversees LNG imports. Its subsidiary, the Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company Limited (RPGCL), is responsible for importing the fuel. Two officials involved in LNG supplies told Prothom Alo that the failure of the directly procured cargoes to arrive had further aggravated the gas crisis.