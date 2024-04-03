Preparations to cut down trees for building construction

Constructions of 12 buildings under the ‘further development project’ at a cost of Tk 14.45 billion are underway at the Jahangirnagar University (JU). Already six residential halls have been constructed under this project. More than 1,000 trees were cut while constructing these buildings.

The teachers and students of the university claim that the trees are being cut as the buildings have been constructed in an unplanned way. They have been staging a movement over the last five years for a master plan to construct buildings. Amid their movement, the authorities have taken initiatives to construct two other buildings. More than 200 trees are likely to be cut down for the construction of these two buildings.

A section of the teachers and students are saying that buildings are being constructed by cutting down trees one after another ignoring their demand for a master plan, which is endangering the biodiversity of the campus.