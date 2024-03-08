JU BCL seize 18 buses ‘following altercation’ with staff

A section of Bangladesh Chhatra League’s (BCL) Jahangirnagar University (JU) unit have seized some 18 buses of two companies operating on the Dhaka-Aricha route, alleging misconducts against the drivers and their assistants.

The BCL men from the university's Shaheed Rafiq-Jabbar Hall seized the buses around 3:30 pm on Friday, and they were lined up before the Joy Bangla Gate on the campus until 6:30 pm.