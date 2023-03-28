Bangladeshi migrant held hostage for 2 yrs in Libya

Arif Ahmed, 24, of Jagannathpur area in Bhairab upazila of Kishoreganj, left the country in search of fortune two years ago. He made a deal with the local agents to migrate to Italy at a cost of Tk 1.2 million. However, he ended up in a prison camp in Libya where he was subjected to unbearable torture.

Later, he was released from there after paying a ransom of Tk 1.2 million. Arif’s family had paid a total of Tk 3,050,000 in phases to get him out of the prison. Now the family is financially broken.

Arif’s elder brother Asad Mia disclosed this to Prothom Alo on Monday. He talked to his brother over the phone after he got released on Sunday.