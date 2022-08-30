Allow UN to assist disappearance inquiries: HRW calls Bangladesh

In August 2021, Human Rights Watch published a report on enforced disappearances in Bangladesh alongside a webpage documenting 86 cases of apparently disappeared people. The Bangladesh government’s only response was to deny the allegations. Since then, it has not provided updated information to Human Rights Watch on any of these cases.

On 10 December 2021, the US government designated Global Magnitsky human rights sanctions against Bangladesh’s Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and top commanders implicated in abuses, particularly enforced disappearances.

In response, Bangladesh authorities initiated a campaign of threats and intimidation against families of victims of enforced disappearances. This was presumably intended to contradict and undermine the families’ allegations, although officials claimed they were only investigating the factual record.

Maayer Daak, an advocacy group of families of victims of enforced disappearance, said that the authorities visited and threatened at least 10 victims’ families, in some cases forcing them to sign false statements that their relative was not forcibly disappeared and that they had intentionally misled the police. Some reporting on these reprisals has since been taken down from the internet, raising concerns of media censorship.