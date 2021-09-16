'Taliban issue calls for cautious decision'

Bangladesh needs to observe the situation and take a cautious decision regarding the recognition of the Taliban government in Afghanistan. It must ensure its own interests while taking the geopolitical situation into consideration. Efforts must be made to determine the likely ideological stance to be taken up by the Taliban government in the days to come.

These observations were made by speakers on Wednesday at a virtual dialogue, 'Taliban government in Afghanistan: Challenges and regional impact and responses.'

The dialogue was organised by the non-government organisation, Study Group on Regional Affairs. Amir Khasru, chief executive of the organisation, moderated the discussion.